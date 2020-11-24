Himachal Pradesh BJP incharge Avinash Rai Khanna on Monday said the ruling party has prepared a roadmap for “Mission Repeat” in 2022 state assembly polls in which frontal units and various cells of the party will play a vital role.

After a meeting with the party’s 7 frontal units and 12 cells, Khanna said for the Mission Repeat 2022, the frontal units and cells of BJP will play an important role.

Besides, the roadmap for ensuring party’s win was discussed extensively with the state chief Suresh Kashyap, State co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, organisational secretary Pawan Rana and all the frontal units and cell heads, he added.

Khanna further stated that all the units and cells will extensively work at booth level which was the core working ground of BJP.

“In times to come, the people who have benefitted from the Centre or the state government’s schemes will be contacted by BJP workers at booth level.

Approximately 150 farmers per polling station have been benefited by the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme of the Central government and this shows the seriousness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government towards the farmers’ welfare,” he said.

He said that Yuva Morcha will appoint 20 youth per polling station while Kisan Morcha and Mahila Morcha will appoint 15 and 20 workers per polling station respectively.

“This will truly display the art of booth management of BJP and this kind of work will help in achieving the target of Mission Repeat in Himachal Pradesh,” he added.

A meeting of BJP State Office Development Committee was also held today in which discussion was held to complete construction work of district party offices on time whose foundation was laid by party national chief J P Nadda.

“It was the dream of former BJP chief Amit Shah that all districts should have their own offices.

The plans and layout of the office buildings have been finalized and implementation of the same have been proposed soon while the work on all the sites will start soon on war footing,” the committee chief Satpal Singh Satti said.