Stakes high, but BJP finds it hard to mollify Himachal rebels

With the BJP hoping to script history in Himachal Pradesh by changing the tradition with ‘mission repeat’ – high on their agenda stakes are high for the saffron party in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

However, dissidence and revolt within the party after the ticket allotment and nominations having been filed, pose a major challenge to the party.

As the rebels may mar the prospects of the party in its bastion the leaders have focused all their attention on mollifying those ticket aspirants who have filed their nominations to contest as independent.

The political parties have yet another three days, as 29 October is the last date to withdraw the nominations.

Even though the party has been successful in mollifying the dissidents in eight assembly constituencies so far, it still has over a dozen unrelenting rebels and the party is leaving no stone unturned to turn the tide in their favour.

BJP Scheduled Tribe district Morcha president Vipin Nehria belonging to the Gaddi tribe and Anil Chaudhary BJP Block President Dharamshala have decided to contest as independents after the party allotted ticket to Rakesh Chaudhary, who had joined BJP in August.

In Kangra, after the ticket was given to Congress sitting MLA Pawan Kajal, who joined BJP two months ago, Kulbhushan Chaudhary turned a rebel and filed his nomination as an independent.

Independent sitting MLA Hoshiyar Singh who joined BJP with the hope of a party ticket has again decided to contest as an independent after the ticket was allotted to Ramesh Dhawala.

K L Thakur has filed as an independent from Nalagarh after sitting MLA Lakhwinder Singh Rana who had recently shifted to BJP from Congress was allotted the party ticket.

Former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirpal Singh Parmar too has opted to fight as an independent after the ticket was given to Forest Minister Rakesh Singh Pathania who was shifted from Nurpur segment.

Father and son duo have turned dissenter after the Kullu scion Maheshwar Singh failed to convince his rebel son Hiteshwar Singh not to contest against sitting BJP MLA Surender Shourie (Banjar) his name was dropped on the last day of nominations. Angered Singh, a former MP too, filed as an independent.

Tejwant Negi former MLA filed his nomination papers as independent after the ticket was allotted to Surat Negi in Kinnaur assembly segment.

Others who filed as independent include Indra Kapoor (Chamba), Raj Kumar (Jhandutta), Praveen Sharma (Mandi Sadar), Abhishek Thakur (Sunder Nagar).

BJP Himachal co-incharge Devendra Singh Rana, hopeful that the party will be successful in placating the rebels, said, “Things will change after 29 October (last date of withdrawal of nominations). We have evaluated the nominations and after analysis, we are assured that tradition will change and the BJP will win by absolute majority.”