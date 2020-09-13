The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Saturday filed a complaint with the Shimla police and sought registration of an FIR against Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for his alleged derogatory comments against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. The BJP rules Himachal Pradesh.

The HP BJP’s IT cell head Chetan Bragta along with other party workers today submitted a complaint in this regard to Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Mohit Chawla, and demanded registration of a case against Raut.

Bragta alleged that Raut used obscene and derogatory words insulting a woman from a public platform.

“Raut used cuss word against Ranaut on national news channels and it was aired on various platforms 5 September,” he added.

He further stated Sanjay Raut out of rage not only abused and insulted Kangana Ranaut, who is a native of Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh but showed a scant regard to the law of the country as he had disgraced and demeaning the law of land by doing so.

“Ranaut on hearing such comments, was not only shocked and broken as it is an assault on her character.

The comments have caused actress mental torture, trauma and emotional damage which can’t be measured.

Further, abuses used for her have led to irreparable loss of dignity and pride of a woman which is as much as of ornamental importance to an Indian woman who is respected and honored in all the phases of life,” he added. Shimla Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla said he had received a complaint against Sanjay Raut for allegedly insulting Kangana Ranaut, though no case had been registered as yet.

“I have forwarded the complaint to Sadar Police Station as we need to video footage to ascertain the allegations. Further, investigations in the matter and action on the complaint will be taken accordingly,” he told The Statesman.

It is worthwhile to mention here that BJP had staged protests across the state against demolition of Ranaut’s office in Mumbai and state party chief Suresh Kashyap had recently started a signature campaign in support of the Bollywood actress.