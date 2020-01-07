Expressing concern over caste-based discrimination even today, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly today unanimously ratified the Constitution (One hundred and twenty-sixth Amendment) Bill, 2019, passed by both the Houses of Parliament to extend the reservation of seats for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and nomination of Anglo India communities in Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies for ten years.

Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur moved a resolution to this effect in the special session of the state Assembly after Governor, Bandaru Dattatraya’s address, asking members of the House to discuss the issue.

Dattatraya said the 126th Constitution Amendment Bill has to be considered for ratification by Vidhan Sabha under clause 2 (d) of article 368 of the Constitution of India and the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has to be apprised on the decision taken by 10 January, 2020.

The CM said the provisions regarding reservation of seats for SCs and STs and nomination of Anglo Indian community in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies shall cease to have effect on 25 January, 2020. He said 50 per cent state Assemblies in the country have to ratify the Bill first for implementation.

He said although the SCs and STs have made considerable progress in the last 70- years, the reasons which weighed with the constituent Assembly in making these provisions with regard o reservation of seats have not yet ceased to exist.

Therefore, with a view to retaining the exclusive character as envisioned by the founding fathers of the Constitution, it is proposed to continue the reservation of seats for SCs and STs for another ten years upto 25 January, 2030.

The Congress Legislative Party and the CPM supported the resolution. However, there was heated discussion among Congress and BJP members over the issue of discrimination against SCs even after over 70 years of independence.

In his reply to debate, the CM said it was a social problem and here is much more to do than talk to end caste-based discrimination and bring harmony in society.

“I am pained whenever there is any incident where people are not allowed to enter temples or there is discrimination while serving food. We have been focussing on development of the SC and ST community. But apart from development, we need to bring a social change and change the mindsets for the positive. For all this all 68 members of HP Vidhan Sabha should also contribute in their constituencies,”he said.

Thakur said things have changed in Himachal Pradesh on this account over the decades. “There are still gaps and we have to fill those in the society,” he said.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition, Mukesh Agnihotri said the Congress party had brought the provision and fully supports he government in extending it. He said BJP has been making tall claims about the amendment Bill, whereas BJP was nowhere when the Constitution of India was made and reservation was initially given. He said Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) has been against reservation.

The Congress and BJP members, who participated in discussion, blamed each other for the cast cleavage in society even today. While the BJP members objected to Congress members for dragging RSS in between and clarified that RSS had always been trying for social harmony, the Congress MLAs were up against BJP member for referring that Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru was against reservation.