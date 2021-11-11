HP assembly to host 82nd Presiding Officers Conference

The Himachal Pradesh assembly will host 82nd Presiding Officers Conference from 16 to 19 November in Shimla in which Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be present, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said on Wednesday.

Talking to media, Parmar said the 58th Conference of Secretaries of Legislative Assemblies and Councils will also be held at Vidhan Sabha premises on these dates.

“The Vidhan Sabha premises had the honour of hosting the first Conference of Presiding Officers from 14 to 16 September in 1921 and now, the conference is being held at the place on Centenary year. Earlier, the conference was scheduled to be held in Dharamshala but it was shifted to Shimla keeping in mind the historical facts,” he said, adding it is the 7th conference which is being held in Shimla as earlier such events were held on 1921, 1926, 1933, 1939, 1976 and 1997.

He stated that the main objective of the conference is to hold discussions on three branches of the government, Executive, Legislative and Judiciary to further strengthen these systems.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the conference and will address the participants on inaugural day.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh, Speakers and Deputy Speakers of all legislative assemblies will attend the conference.

Besides, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, minister and former Speakers of state assembly will also participate in the conference.

“The Presiding Officers along with other dignitaries will be given a tour of scenic important tourist spots of Shimla so the reflection of hill station reaches to all people of the country,” he added.