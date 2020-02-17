The state cabinet today approved excise policy for the next financial year (2020-21), which envisages collection of Rs 1840 crore annual revenue, registering an increase of 13 per cent over present fiscal.

Presided over by Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, the cabinet gave nod for the renewal of the retail excise vends in the state for the year 2020-21 with an objective to gain adequate enhancement in government revenue, reduction in the price of liquor and to curb its smuggling from the neighbouring states.

The new excise policy also allows 30 per cent of the country liquor quota for the liquor manufacturers/ bottlers to be supplied to the retail licensees. The balance 70 per cent quota can be lifted by the retail licensees from the suppliers of their choice.

An official spokesman here said the new policy also envisages taking FDR/Bank Guarantee from the retail licensees as security in lieu of security in a shape of property in order to secure the revenue of the government.

“From the next financial year, all the imported liquor in the state will be supplied by a public custom bonded warehouse located in the state. In addition to this, the policy also extended operational timings of the bars in all star-related hotels and bars in specified important tourist areas from 12 noon to 2 am past midnight,” he said.

The spokesman said the cabinet also gave its approval for the HP Toll Policy for the year 2020-21. Under this policy, an option has been made for renewal of their lease after paying a renewal fee of one per cent for the year 2020-21 and an increase of 10 per cent over the bid amount for the year 2019-20. Due to this new Toll Policy the revenue to be collected during the year 2020-21 will be Rs. 106 crore, which will be Rs 9.5 crore more than the toll revenue estimated for the year 2019-20, giving an overall increase of about 10 per cent.

The cabinet gave its approval to constitute a state high-level committee under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister, a state-level coordination committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary and District level Coordination Committees led by concerned Deputy Commissioners to celebrate the Golden Jubilee Year of conferment of Statehood to Himachal Pradesh and for celebrating Golden Jubilee of Statehood Day on 25th January 2021.

These Committees would ensure celebrations of golden jubilee year of statehood to Himachal Pradesh in a befitting manner and functions will be held from village level to State level.

The spokesman said the cabinet gave its nod to fill up 23 posts of Junior Office Assistant (IT) in Labour and Employment Department on contract basis and continue the services of 173 Data Entry Operators in the Department till the posts are not filled up for which requisition has been placed with HP Staff Selection Commission. It decided to fill up two posts of Assistant Professor in Dr. Rajendra Prasad Medical College, Tanda, district Kangra in the department of General Medicine and Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology through direct recruitment by HP State Public Service Commission.

He said the cabinet also okayed to revive/restore one post of Reader (Kayachikitsa Vibhag) in Rajiv Gandhi Government Post Graduate Ayurvedic College, Paprola in district Kangra.