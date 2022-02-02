HP to appoint Asha facilitators soon

Himachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare minister Rajiv Saizal on Wednesday said the centre government has given in-principle approval for appointment of ASHA facilitators for which required modalities were being finalised.

This decision would go a long way in meeting their demand of timely release of monthly incentive as well, he said after a meeting with Asha workers to discuss and redress their various demands.

Saizal stated that Asha workers have been rendering valuable services to the state government and society during the challenging times of Covid-19 pandemic and the state government was resolute to provide them all best facilities.

“Around 7,500 Asha workers of the state were playing significant roles in creating awareness amongst masses up to grass-root level about the health awareness besides publicising various health schemes and programmes of the government.

The state government had always been sensitive to ensuring their welfare and various issues pertaining to them would be taken up with the government of India in future as well,” he added.

He further stated that notification had been issued to pay Covid incentive of Rs 1,500 to the ASHA workers as per the announcement of the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The government would also sympathetically consider a travelling allowance facility to them and the matter would also be raised with the union government for enhancing their incentive. Besides, the matter would also be taken up with the centre to explore the possibility of covering them under the ambit of EPF, however they had always been covered under the Mukhyamantri Himcare scheme of the state government.

It was due to the efforts of the state government that their uniform allowance was increased from Rs. 600 to Rs. 1100 last year as a special case for this hill state, the Health minister said.

Secretary Health Amitabh Awasthi also lauded the services of the ASHA workers in the state and assured them their demands and concerns would be considered by the state government in near future as well.