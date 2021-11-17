HP achieves milestone of administering 1 crore Covid jabs

In a major development, Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday achieved the milestone of administering 1 crore Covid jabs to the eligible population.

A state Health Department official said 1 crore Covid vaccines had been administered to the people of the state and to accelerate the coverage of the first and second dose of Corona vax, ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign had been initiated.

“The campaign will be observed from 3 to 30 November across the state. Besides, in order to vaccinate all the eligible adult population who are due or overdue for any dose of Covid vaccine, will be focused through this house to house campaign,” he added.

He stated that to accelerate and sustain the momentum of Covid vaccination through this campaign, the various districts across the state had prepared a list of all eligible beneficiaries.

The list is being prepared by house-to-house visits using a tagline ‘Tikka Lagwaya Kya’ and these were being motivated and mobilised to Covid Vaccination Centres by frontline health workers, for high coverage of the second dose and to complete it by 30 November.

He further stated that the various issues and concerns related to the Covid vaccine are being resolved by health and Asha workers.

In addition, daily monitoring of this campaign at the district and state levels was being done on a regular basis.

He appealed to the public to get the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible and added the vaccination was effective and can reduce the risk of getting and spreading the virus that causes Coronavirus.