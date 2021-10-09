HP: 8th to 12th Class students to attend regular classes from 11 Oct

The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday decided to open schools for regular classes on all working days of the week from 11 October for 8th to 12th students in the state.

A state government official said the decision was taken in a meeting of the State Executive Committee under Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh after considering the present Covid situation, active cases and positivity rate in the state.

The orders in this regard were issued by the Chief Secretary and Chairman of SEC under Section 22 and section 24 of the Disaster Management Act 2005.

“The Education department is allowed to open the schools from Class 8th onwards from 11 October on all working days subject to the standard operating procedure while adhering to the safety guidelines and Covid appropriate behaviour as per set protocols,” he added.

He stated that any person violating these measures and not following Covid appropriate behaviour will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provision of Section 51-60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Besides, the violation will also entail legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable.

This order will come into effect immediately in all districts and shall remain in force till further order while all other restrictions and relaxations shall remain as per previous orders.