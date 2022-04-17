HP: 3 killed in road accident in Chamba

Three persons were killed after the car in which they were travelling in, veered off the road and fell into a gorge in Ravi River in the Bharmour area of the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday evening.

A police official said the incident took place on Saturday evening at around 6.30 pm when an Alto car carrying 3 persons of Ulansa panchayat fell into a deep gorge between Khadamukh and Garola.

A rescue team was immediately rushed to the point from where the vehicle skidded off into the Ravi River. But due to low visibility, tough terrain, and due to the requirement of divers, rescue could not be carried out and which started early in the morning on Sunday.

The dead bodies of the deceased identified as Vikramjeet, Kamal Dev, and Pyar Chand were recovered in the afternoon today and these will be handed over to their kin after postmortem.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation to find out the cause behind the accident are on.