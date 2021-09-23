HP: 3 cops killed in hit and run accident in Una

Three constables of 4th IRB Battalion were on Wednesday night were crushed to death in a hit and run incident in the Gagret area of Una district of Himachal Pradesh.

Police said the incident took place at around 10.30 pm on Wednesday when the cops were returning on a bike after duty at Ashapuri check post in the Gagret area.

“The constables were hit by a speeding truck and they were noticed by some teachers who were posted there on Covid duty.

The two constables had died on the spot while the third was rushed to a hospital in Una where he too succumbed to the injuries,” police added.

Una additional superintendent of police, Vinod Kumar said the deceased constables had been identified as Vishal, Manoj and Subham and they were posted at Ashapuri barrier for checking of vehicles for illegal mining and on Covid duty.

The trio, who were returning on a bike in civil dress, was hit by a speeding truck which had been identified and its driver had been arrested.

The body of the deceased cops had been sent for post-mortem after which they will be handed over to their parents.

The cops were posted at the check post two days back from 4th IRB Battalion, Jangleberi in Hamirpur and they were the natives of Hamirpur district.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigations in the matter are on.