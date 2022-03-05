Himachal’s first flying school to established at Shahpur

The first drone flying school will be established at ITI Shahpur in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, Rajneesh, Principal Secretary, IT, Education, Technical Education said on Saturday.

He said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Technical Education department and Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA), an autonomous body functioning under the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The Mou will pave the way for setting up the first Drone Flying Flying School in the state at Industrial Training Institute, Shahpur in District Kangra.

It would be set up for government officials as well as the general public for providing a head start to the state in the use of Drones to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the state, he added.

He stated that IGURA has offered a special 15 per cent discount to 100 government employees of Himachal in three years. Besides, 100 students or trainees studying in technical training or educational institutes belonging to BPL Category in three years for Category 1, small, multi-rotor training will also be given training.

“This would enable connected, automated and faster logistics in the state. The drones facilities would be used in search and rescue, surveillance, traffic monitoring, weather monitoring, firefighting, personal use, drone-based photography, videography, supply of medicine and agriculture,” he added.

He further stated that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has announced setting up of four drone flying schools during the budget session 2022-23 in the state.