State Transport Department on Monday started web-based software for providing transport-related services for the general public.

A government spokesperson said this software provides a facility to the applicants whereby they can apply for various transport services online from anywhere and deposit requisite fee online for availing the services.

“The software would help the general public to avail the different transport related services at doorsteps and they will not have to visit the offices of the transport department for availing these services.

The government has authorized Lok Mitra Kendras (LMT)/Common Service Centres (CSC) for online submission of applications,” he said.

He said these services include application for transfer of ownership, change of address, duplicate registration certificate, alteration in RC, hypothecation addition, hypothecation deletion, conversion of vehicles, renewal of registration (non transport vehicles), application for RC particular, application for NOC, fitness certificate/ duplicate fitness certificate, road tax payment, special road tax payment, new/renew/duplicate/special permit, home state authorisation, new/duplicate counter signature, goods national permit, trade certificate new/renew/duplicate, print of permits, learner’s licence, new/renew/duplicate driving licence, additional endorsement of DL i.e. change in address, change in name, change in biometrics, addition in class, new/renew/duplicate conductor license and DL extract print.

He added Lok Mitra Kendra would charge Rs 30 for each above-mentioned services as service charge for filling of online applications except print of permits where Rs 10 per page additional service charge will be payable to Lok Mitra Kendra.