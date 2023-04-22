Himachal to have rules for drones soon

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Information and Technology department to submit rules for usage of drones within a time period of 15 days.

While presiding over a meeting of the Information Technology Department here Friday, Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to introduce drone enabled governance extensively in different departments to facilitate people of the state and monitoring at different levels.

He said that the IT department in collaboration with Drone Company has conducted medical trials in Chamba, Kullu and Mandi districts and the results have been encouraging.

“For drone operations, the IT Department would be the nodal agency and Deputy Commissioners of concerned districts would extend logistic support to the concerned department willing to use drone technology,” he said, adding that the Deputy Commissioners would also identify places for developing drone hubs. This would also bring efficiency in the working of the departments, he said.

The Chief Minister said that Drone Technology has significant potential in monitoring law and order, disaster management, supervision of electricity supply lines, agriculture, horticulture, health delivery, road surface condition monitoring, assessment of tourists movement, illicit mining and illicit felling of trees. This technology would be more useful especially in snow bound areas of the state, he added.

The Chief Minister said that training has been imparted to 189 people including 68 officers from Revenue, Forest, Pollution Control Board, Technical Education and Education Departments.

He further said that the first Drone Flying Training School is functional in ITI Shahpur and Drone Technician Course has been started in seven government run ITIs at Mandi, Sirmaur, Shimla, Kangra, Solan (2 ITIs) and Kullu districts.

The Chief Minister also reviewed various initiatives of the IT department and directed to integrate all the Helpline of different departments except emergency services with Mukhyamantri Seva Sankalp-1100 Helpline in order to facilitate the people in a better way.

He said that the IT department should take lead in strengthening the digital infrastructure of the state as the state government has accorded top priority to incorporate latest technology which would go a long way in facilitating the people to get their benefits in time.