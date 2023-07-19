Himachal seeks funds from NHAI to restore highways

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh met National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Chairman, Santosh Kumar Yadav in New Delhi on Wednesday and apprised him about the devastation caused by incessant rains and cloudbursts to the national highways across the state.

He urged him to allocate funds for estimates of damaged roads and bridges submitted to NHAI authorities. More estimates of damages of such roads are being submitted, he added.

He also urged for personal intervention in the allocation of funds especially for estimates submitted for Left Bank (Manali), Chakki Pathankot bridge, and others on Manali-Mandi NH.

He requested for speedy restoration and repair of Manali-Mandi NH, Nalagarh Bridge, besides other bridges and roads of state PWD which are joining the National Highways particularly on Manali-Mandi-Swarghat road NH, as per estimates submitted by State PWD, besides the bridges at Pandoh, Bhuntar, Kullu, Raison, Katrain and near Manali area.

He said that Chakki Pathankot bridge was due for immediate restoration and repair for smooth traffic.

Yadav assured the Minister of releasing funds for the repair and restoration of roads in the State.

Vikramaditya Singh also met Ministry of Roads Transportation and Highways, Secretary, Anurag Jain and informed that DPRs have been prepared under CIRF for widening and strengthening of Rangas-Barsar road via Mehre, upgradation of Ner Chowk -Ratti Kalkhar road, Chaila-Neripul-Yashwantpur- Ochghat-Kumarhatti road, Tikkar- Jarol –Gahan-Nankhari-Kamadi road, improvement and strengthening of Chail-Gohar-Pandoh road, Shahpur-Sihunta-Chowari road and will be submitted to the Ministry soon.