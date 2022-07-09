Himachal Pradesh University to celebrate six-day long foundation day on July 18

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. S P Bansal on Saturday said that the university will be celebrating a six-day long foundation day from July 18.

The university was established on July 22, 1970, and since then every year the university has been celebrating its foundation day, he added.

“On the occasion, Alumni Day will also be celebrated during which alumni from political, social and other fields, who have brought laurels to the state and country will be felicitated,” he said, adding that the alumni will also be invited to visit the various departments so that they can share their experiences with the students in order to motivate and boost their morale.

BJP National President and Rajya Sabha member from Himachal Pradesh Jagat Prakash Nadda will attend the closing ceremony of the six-day program, he added.

Apart from this, Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur, and other cabinet ministers will also participate in the program.

He said that a grant of R 10 Crore has been released to build an alumni building by the University.

The Vice-Chancellor has also urged the alumni to extend help and extend their cooperation for the construction of this building.