Himachal Pradesh: Lahaul and Spiti receives season’s first snowfall

The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh received the season’s first snowfall on Tuesday while rains lashed parts of the state including state capital Shimla since last night.

Rains and snowfall have brought down temperatures across the state. Met officials have recorded an appreciable change in minimum temperatures in the last 24 hours with the average maximum temperatures being below normal.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded at Kelong in the Lahaul and Spiti district was 3 degrees celsius. With more rains and snowfall in the higher reaches of the Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts, the Met Department has issued a yellow alert and warned of heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning in isolated places.