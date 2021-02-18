Tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh will now be able to enjoy paragliding activities in Mandi district too as the State Tourism Department on Wednesday gave nod for starting commercial paragliding activities at two famous tourist destinations of Parashar and Sapenidhar there.

Parashar is located in Drang area and it is famous for its lake which has a rotating island while Sapenidhar falls under Siraj area of Mandi district.

Two tourist attractions are located at around 180 km and 320 km respectively from state headquarter, Shimla.

Informing about this, Mandi Tourism and Civil Aviation department deputy director Pankaj Sharma said Parashar and Sapenidhar have become the first notified paragliding destinations of Mandi district.

“The Technical Committee of the State Tourism department has visited Parashar and Sapenidhar and inspected paragliding sites.

The committee has recommended paragliding activities here after finding both sites suitable for paragliding,” he added.

Sharma further stated that the commercial tandem flights had been allowed at these sites and now the pilots registered with the Tourism and Civil Aviation department will be able to start commercial operations.

“The Tourism department has trained youth of the area for paragliding activities and they will be benefited in a big way after the start of paragliding activities at these two locations.

The area has potential for adventure tourism and sports activities,” he said, adding efforts will be made to develop these places on the lines of Bir Billing in Kangra district in coming days.

Mandi Deputy Commissioner Rugved Thakur welcomed the decision and said the commencement of commercial paragliding activities in the district will boost tourism activities in the district.

Besides, new employment opportunities will be created for the local youth, he added.