Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur praised a young girl from Kerala for her ‘melodious voice’ when she sang a Himachali song.

HP CM Jai Ram Thakur shared the video of the girl Devika, on his social media platform and congratulated her. Devika sang a popular Himachali song ‘Chamba kitini ki doori’.

He gave her best wishes for her future and asked her visit Himachal Pradesh to get to ‘know the culture here.’

#EkBharatShreshthBharat के तहत बेटा आपने गाना गाकर देवभूमि हिमाचल की संस्कृति को बढ़ावा देने के साथ-साथ पूरे प्रदेश का दिल जीता है। आपकी आवाज में एक अलग जादू है, मैं देवभूमि हिमाचल के देवी-देवताओं से प्रार्थना करता हूं आपकी सुरीली आवाज को विश्वभर में नई पहचान मिले। — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) October 9, 2020

The CM tweeted: “ Kerala’s daughter Devika has enhanced the glory of Himachal by singing the famous Himachali song “Chamba kitini ki doori ..” in her melodious voice, congratulations to you daughter. Beti Devika, you must come to Himachal and get to know the culture here,”

“Best wishes for your bright future from Devbhoomi Himachal.” he further added.

CM Thakur said that she has ‘won the heart of the entire state’ and has helped to promote the culture of ‘Devbhoomi Himachal’.

He said: “#EkBharatShreshthBharat Under the son, you have won the heart of the entire state along with promoting the culture of Devbhoomi Himachal by singing a song,”

He further said, “There is a different magic in your voice, I pray to the Gods of Devbhoomi Himachal. Your melodious voice should be given new identity around the world.”