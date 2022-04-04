Himachal: One killed, 39 injured in bus accident in Mandi

One person died while thirty-nine others suffered injuries after the HRTC bus in which they were travelling in, crashed into a hill near Pandoh in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

Police said the incident took place at around 1.45 pm when the driver of the HRTC bus which was on its way from Manali to Shimla, lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a sharp turn.

This led to crashing into a hill head-on which resulted in the death of the driver while thirty-nine others suffered injuries. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment where their condition is said to be stable.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited zonal hospital Mandi to enquire about the health of victims injured in a bus accident at Deyod near the Pandoh area in Mandi district in which the driver of the bus died while 39 sustained injuries.

The Chief Minister interacted with all the injured persons and assured them that the state government would provide them with the best health care facility and wished them a speedy recovery.

He prayed to the Almighty to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the family members to bear this irreparable loss.

Deputy Commissioner Mandi Arindam Choudhary apprised that Rs 2.50 lakh have been provided as immediate relief to next of kin of deceased and injured people.