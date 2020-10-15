With Covid-19 cases rising in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh and routine activities resuming with full vigour in the wake of the “Unlock” move, the state government on Wednesday started a special fortnight long public awareness campaign, ‘Suraksha Ki Yukti- Corona Se Mukti’.

“The state government is advocating various preventive and curative measures to tackle the present Covid situation. In the current scenario, when various business, economic and other routine activities have started after the process of unlocking, some people are taking it lightly and not following the guidelines issued from time to time. We need to be more alert at this time,” said Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Amitabh Awasthi. Awasthi said during the campaign, which will continue till 31 October, that the public will be made more aware regarding various aspects of safety from Covid- 19 like the correct use of masks, maintaining social distance, hand hygiene, health care of the elderly and the co-morbid persons. Various publicity mediums will be used optimally under this campaign.

He informed that the recovery rate of corona infected people has increased in the state in recent times and majority of deaths due to this epidemic are occurring in patients with co morbidity or in elderly people.

“In such a situation, their health care is of utmost importance,” he said.

He emphasized that everyone needs to understand the symptoms of corona. “Nobody should take it lightly. People should immediately contact the nearest health institute for medical attention as soon as the symptoms appear,” he said. The Secretary, Health called upon the general public to maintain restraint, not let mental tension and negative thoughts dominate them.

“At this time, take full care of yourself and your family’s mental health. For this, you should do regular yoga exercises, engage your family in creative work with positive thinking. There is a need to strengthen your physical, mental and emotional health,” he said.

He said every person must ensure their participation in this awareness campaign to make it a mass movement.

“All should practice the basic tenets of social distancing, masking and hand hygiene and advocate the same to nears and dears so that the epidemic is not able to affect your loved ones,” he said. So far, Himachal Pradesh have reported 17762 Covid positive cases, including 249 deaths