Himachal: Only green firecrackers allowed for 2 hours on Diwali

Only green firecrackers will be allowed for two hours on Diwali in Himachal Pradesh as per the orders of the Supreme Court of India to reduce the impact on the environment in the state.

Besides, green firecrackers will be allowed for two hours on Gurupurab while relaxation for bursting green firecrackers on Christmas and New Year will be 35 minutes, Harikesh Meena, member secretary, HP Pollution Control Board said.

Meena said the bursting of firecrackers will be allowed from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali on 4 November, from 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm on Gurupurab on 19 November, and from 11.55 pm to 12.30 pm on Christmas and New Year.

“In compliance with Apex court’s directions and highlighting the remedial action against pollution by the use of firecrackers which can aggravate the menace of Covid pandemic, the government has issued directions to all stakeholders,” he added.

He stated that HP Pollution Control Board appealed to the general public and concerned stakeholders to comply with directions in letter and spirit and urge all to ‘Say No To Firecrackers’.