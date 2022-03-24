Himachal govt approves 389 units under PMEGP

Himachal Pradesh Industries Minister Bikram Singh on Wednesday said under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), 389 units worth Rs 11.20 crore have been approved in the state which would provide employment opportunities to 3,064 youth of the state.

After the 237th meeting of HP Khadi and Village Industries Board, he said various types of products worth crores of rupees were being produced and marketed by the units of Khadi Village Industries, as a result of which employment opportunities are being provided to thousands of people nearer to their homes.

“13 wool carding plants have been set up by the Board in tribal areas through which 2,428 sheep rearers have been provided with 20,446 kilogram wool carding, 7,880 kilogram oil crushing and 436 products and 5,653 meters of finishing facilities. The state government is providing skill development training to unemployed youths through Khadi Village Industries Board, Skill Development Corporation, Industrial Training Centers,” the minister said.

He stated that the Board was providing employment to unemployed youths through micro industries and creating employment opportunities for weavers in rural areas along with facilitating people of tribal areas with wool weaving, oil milling and finishing facilities. The Board is also giving a concrete shape to the ideology of village self-employment in the state.

With an estimated expenditure of Rs 5.94 lakh per month revised pay scales would be provided to employees of the Board, he added.

He directed the officers to fill up the vacant posts at the earliest to ensure smooth implementation of the Board.