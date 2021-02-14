Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Saturday took a ride in a rail car from Shimla to Kalka on the world heritage railway line.

During the journey, he stayed for a short period at Barog and visited the railway station and received information about this historical station. The Governor and Lady Governor Vasantha Bandaru were welcomed at Barog by Station Superintendent Dharam Dutt Upadhyay.

The Governor visited the office building and tunnel and with keen interest attained knowledge regarding the same.

This office building was built in 1902. Upadhyay informed the Governor about the historical background of Barog station and also about Colonel Barog and British officer Harrington.

The Governor also enquired of the Nails Token Instrument system, with the help of which the train runs. The Governor said that when he was the Minister of State for Railways, he worked towards the promotion of heritage railway track.

“Shimla-Kalka railway track is an international heritage and is truly a center of attraction,” he added.

He expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness and maintenance of Barog railway station. He said that this station should be further developed and additional facilities should be provided so that more and more tourists could visit this place and which would also give a further boost to the tourism activities in the state.