Himachal government reduces minimum bus fare from Rs 7 to Rs 5

After free travel to women in intra-state HRTC buses, the state government to facilitate the commuters has given its approval to reduce the minimum bus fare from existing Rs 7 to Rs 5 for the first two kilometers for stage carriages bus services in Himachal Pradesh.

Furthermore, amid resentment from the apple growers on hike in GST on apple cartons,the state government has decided to provide relief by providing 6 percent subsidy on purchase of package material including cartons and trays sold through Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) with effect from 15 July.

The state government would bear the burden for which HPMC would be given a grant of Rs 10 crore in this regard.

The State Cabinet gave its consent on Thursday in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The Cabinet gave its nod to implement the scheme for revision of pay scales as per UGC for the teaching, personnel and academic staff only of the Universities and Colleges in the state.

Total financial implication of the UGC revised pay scales would be approximately Rs 337 crore with effect from 1 January, 2016 to 31 March, 2022.

The annual expenditure on this account will be approximately Rs 113 crore for 2021-22 whereas for the remaining period of current financial year, the same would be Rs 75 crore.

It also gave its nod to grant State level Fair status to Sayar Mela of Arki area of Solan district. It also granted State level status to Triloknath Fair in Lahaul-Spiti district.

Approval was given to declare Aryabhatta Geo Informatics and Space Application Centre (AGiSAC) as Nodal Agency of the state to facilitate the use of spatial and geo spatial technology in various departments for decision making and planning of developmental activities in the state.

The Centre would function as a nodal agency for the use of these technologies for sustainable development, besides serving as a repository of data relating to natural resources in the state.

Approval was accorded to convert 452 posts of beldars in Jal Shakti Vibhag to Pump Operators and induct those Jal Rakshks who have completed 12 years or more regular service on 31 December, 2020 but do not fulfill the educational qualification.

The Cabinet gave its approval to engage 780 ASHA Workers under NHM, NUHM and Non-NUHM to facilitate the people of the state.

It also decided to create and fill up 164 additional posts of various categories for the newly constructed 100 bedded MCH Wing at Kamla Nehru State Hospital for Mother and Child Care Shimla to provide better health services to the mother and child.

The Cabinet gave its approval to create and fill up 54 posts of different categories in Himachal Pradesh Local Audit Department.