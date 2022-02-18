Himachal first state to implement New Education policy: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said HP is the first state to implement New Education Policy in the country.

Addressing Seraj students through virtual mode from Shimla, Thakur said since Himachal was constituted there was only one State University in Shimla but due to rigorous efforts of the present government the second State University would be functional in district Mandi from 1st April, 2022.

This would facilitate students of Mandi, Kullu, Bilaspur along with other districts of the state, he added.

He urged the youth of the state to make continuous efforts for the development of their respective area and said the goal of life can only be achieved by moving on the path of progress with respect and self-esteem.

“The Seraj assembly constituency is progressing rapidly on the path of progress and at present road facility is available in 78 panchayats of Seraj area and more than 40 buses are being operated in the area. The people of Seraj area were ensuring their contribution in the development of every region of the country and state,” the CM said while urging the youth of Seraj to preserve their culture and move ahead in life according to the cultural values.

He also shared his pleasant memories during his academic days in Vallabh Post Graduate College, Mandi and appreciated the Seraj Students Welfare Association for organizing the cultural programme. He stated that the Seraj Students Welfare Association has set an excellent example of human service during the Corona crisis.

Thakur further stated that the present government has ensured unprecedented development in the field of education. The state government has started many ambitious schemes in the field of education, including Akhand Shiksha Jyoti-Mere School Se Nikale Moti, Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya Yojana, Swarna Jayanti Super 100 Scheme, Swarna Jayanti Gyanodaya Cluster Shrestha Vidyalaya Yojana and many other schemes. To ensure smooth academic activities during the Corona period, arrangements were made for online education in government schools and educational institutions.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 51 thousand for Seraj Students Welfare Association from his discretionary fund for organising the cultural programme.