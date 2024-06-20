Himachal faces drought-like situation; Jal Shakti dept calls for judicious use

Amidst the drought-like situation in Himachal Pradesh, the Jal Shakti Vibhag has appealed to the public of the state to use water rationally.

Taking important steps to ensure water supply, 14 hand pumps have been energized in the drought-affected areas of Dharamshala and Nurpur during the year 2024-25, said a spokesperson of the department here on Thursday.

Furthermore, where there is no alternative source of drinking water supply, water is being supplied through tankers, he said, adding that tankers are being deployed for water in Shimla, Kullu and Kangra districts.

He said that the state is facing continuous drought due to less rainfall and less snowfall for the last few years, due to this, the level of water sources is also decreasing during the summer days and the water sources are not getting recharged.

“The drought situation started from the third week of May this year itself due to which 1315 schemes supplying water to 3933 habitations and a population of about 4.56 lakh have been affected. During the peak period till 15 June, 1797 schemes supplying water to 6537 habitations and a population of 8.88 lakh have been affected,” he said.

Looking at the seriousness of the situation, the department has nominated nodal officers at the state and district level who will coordinate with the district administration in case of drought situation and monitor the situation.

During this period, leave of all officers and employees has been banned except in emergency situations.

The department has also banned new water connections till the situation improves and has also banned construction activities from existing water supply schemes, any violation would result in disconnection of the connection.

Furthermore, water rationing has been ensured through better management and the Electricity Department has been requested to relax pumping restrictions during peak hours, wherever required, said the spokesperson.