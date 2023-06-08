Himachal Pradesh Congress President and MP Pratibha Singh has demanded that the state government should allot land near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur, for Tribal Bhawan to be built for the tribal area.

Pratibha Singh said the people of the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti demanded the bhawan close to AIIMS, Bilaspur so that people coming to avail of health services, especially from remote areas, can have a suitable place to stay.

“There is an urgent need to provide housing facilities at the government level near the AIIMS for the convenience of the patients or their caregivers and hence the state government in the public interest should get a Sarayan Bhavan constructed here,” she said.

Pratibha Singh said that the Congress government of the state has taken a historic decision to provide Nautod to the landless people of the tribal areas.

She urged the state government to complete this target soon so that land could be made available to the landless people of the area.

She also asked the government to exempt people in the area from paying electricity bills.

Pratibha Singh has said that due to the construction of the Rohtang Tunnel, the movement of tourists has increased in the North Portal of Lahaul-Spiti.

“This area is moving ahead in terms of tourism, so a special package should be given for tourism development in this area,” she demanded.

She said that toilets and dustbins should be made along the side of the roads where there is more movement of tourists from Sissu to Keylong and Jispa which is the main gate of Spiti, so that the natural environment of the area is not polluted.