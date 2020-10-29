The Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s president Suresh Kashyap on Wednesday criticised Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for his alleged “ganja fields” barb against HP, saying his remarks were unfortunate for a state known as “Dev Bhoomi”.

Talking to media persons, Kashyap said Uddhav’s remarks were “unacceptable”. He said Himachal was also known as “Veer Bhoomi” as many youths of the state have protected the nation’s borders bravely.

“He (Uddhav) should read the history and he will know that the youth of the state has served the country bravely on borders in the past,” he added.

Kashyap also lashed out at Congress leaders for raising questions on construction of party offices at district level and said the offices were being constructed to facilitate the workers. But Congress seems to be afraid of this as it would further strengthen the party organization in the state.

State BJP chief lauded the state government for upgrading Municipal Councils of Solan, Mandi and Palampur to Municipal Corporations and said the decision will go a long way in ensuring all round development of these towns.

“It is for the first time in the history that three Municipal Councils have been upgraded and this would ensure better facilities to people residing in these towns,” he said.

Kashyap said these three towns were important from tourism, cultural and religious point of view and after their upgradation, the tourists will also get better facilities.

He also downplayed the protests against the decision of upgradation of these civic bodies into Municipal Corporations and said the issue would soon settle as the government had decided to provide relaxation in taxes on land and buildings.

“The state government will also ensure that the rights of people living in these towns are protected,” he added.