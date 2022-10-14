Himachal Assembly polls scheduled for Nov 12, counting on Dec 8

Elections to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held on 12 November. Announcing the schedule for the state assembly elections, the Election Commission of India said on Friday that the elections will be held in a single phase in all 68 Assembly constituency of the state.

With the announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in the state. The results will be announced on 8 December, after the counting of votes on the same day.

On 17 October, the date of the gazette notification will be issued and the filing of nominations will begin.

The last date for nomination will be 25 October and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 29 October. The nominations will be scrutinised on 27 October.

The entire election process will be completed by 10 December.

Of the total 55,74,793 voters in Himachal Pradesh, 55, 07, 261 are general electors while 67,523 are service voters.

The number of first time voters is 43,173, 56,001 PwD electors, 37 third gender and 1,22,093 is voters above the age of 80 years.

The state has 7,881 polling stations which is an increase of 4.73 percent as compared to the 7,525 polling stations in 2017.

142 polling stations will be managed entirely by the women and 37 by PwDs.

The state presently has the BJP government that won with a majority in 2017 Assembly elections by 44 seats defeating Congress which won 21 seats.

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly has 45 BJP MLAs, 22 Congress and a lone CPIM MLA.

The term of the Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 8 January, 2023.

Of the 68 Assembly seats, 17 are reserved for SC and 3 for ST.