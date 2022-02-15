Himachal: 10 including 6 children charred in fire accident in Mandi

Ten people including six children of two families from Uttar Pradesh suffered burn injuries after a LPG gas cylinder allegedly exploded due to leakage on Tuesday morning in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

State Disaster Management Authority director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said the incident took place in Ramnagar ward of Mandi in the morning when the families of Yogesh Kumar and Rakesh Kumar were having breakfast.

Suddenly, the LPG cylinder exploded and their rooms were engulfed in fire in which the duo along with their spouses and six children suffered burn injuries.

The district administration along with fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and rescued the victims. The injured have been admitted in hospital where the condition of three children is said to be serious. Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and further investigations in the matter are on.

The two families who were the natives of Uttar Pradesh, used to work as street vendors in the town and they used to live in rented rooms near a godown in Ramnagar ward in Mandi town.