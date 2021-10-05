Hero MTB bike racing to be held from 8th to 10th Oct

The 9th edition of Hero MTB Himalaya, Shimla edition will be organized from 8th October to 10th October 2021 and this year, the event will witness participation of riders from 20 cities of India.

The bike race will cover 120 km over 2 days with an elevation gain of 3,500m and the race promises a splendid experience for any adventure enthusiast.

The race route takes the riders through dense forests, river crossings, rugged terrains and beautiful meadows giving an ultimate off-roading experience to the participants.

The event has grown exponentially over the years and receives participation from all over the globe.

This year, the race will witness participation of riders from over 5 nations and more than 20 cities across India who will be taking the challenge in the mighty ‘Shivaliks’.

The riders from all across India are keeping their spirits high to win the title of ‘King of Shivaliks’.

“The event has set a benchmark for other cross country racing events around the world and we are elated by the tremendous response.

Our team is excited to see the large volume of participation and will constantly work towards putting the event and the city of Shimla on the global map as a premier destination for mountain biking,” HASTPA chief Mohit Sood said.

He said cycling groups from across the country will be a part of the race and will be contesting for the champion city trophy.

Most number of registrations has been received from Gurgaon, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Bangalore, Manali and Shimla.

The trophy was bagged by Shimla last year with boys from Shimla raging across the podiums of multiple categories.

The 2-day mountain bike racing event touted as India’s most loved MTB challenge has been pioneered by HASTPA and is in its 6th year now.

The race is organized in the beautiful city of Shimla and takes the racers through some of the prestigious parts of Shivalik Mountains.

The race started in 2011 with a vision to promote and hunt for new talent in India on the lines of Hero MTB Himalaya.