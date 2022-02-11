Haryana cops nabbed for extorting money from Himachal’s industrialists

A Jail Warden and a Constable of Haryana police have allegedly been arrested in a multi-crore extortion racket that extorted money posing as IG of Intelligence agency in the industrial belt of Himachal Pradesh, a senior official said on Thursday.

These Haryana Police personnel along with another cop, a PSO of Haryana police personnel used to accompany the fake IG, Vinay Aggarwal to extort money from industrialists in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) industrial area of Solan district for the last 3 years.

An HP official said an SIT was formed to probe allegations of extortion by an IG of Central agencies after some industrialists approached state DGP Sanjay Kundu and it had arrested Vinay Aggarwal and a PSO of Haryana Police personnel five days back in the case.

During investigations, it was revealed that they were working at the behest of Jasveer, Jail Warden of Jagadhri Jail in Yamunanagar district, and Constable Ravinder, posted in Sonipat district of Haryana.

“We have arrested the accused and further investigations are on to unravel this multi-crore extortion racket that was being run in the BBN area for the last three years.

“The accused were produced before a local court which had remanded them to 9 days police custody,” he said while appealing to other victims of the industrialist belt who may have fallen prey to the racket, to come forward and share information or file confidential complaints with the DGP.