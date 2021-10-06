Guv unveils special cover on Himachali Kala Jeera

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar unveiled a special cover on Himachali Kala Jeera (a Geographical Indication Product) of Indian Postal department, state circle on Tuesday.

Arlekar appreciated the initiative of the Postal Department and said Himachali black cumin was an economically important medicinal plant grown in the forests and grassy slopes of high mountainous regions, comprising Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Pangi and Bharmour.

He stated that its seeds were known for rich aroma and taste apart from medicinal properties.

The demand for this prized spice was very high as it was difficult to find kala jeera in the shops even a month after harvesting, he added.

Meera Ranjan Tshering, Chief Postmaster General, Himachal Pradesh apprised the Governor about various steps being taken by the department in the State.

Dinesh Kumar Mistry, Director, Postal Service and other senior officers of the department were also present on the occasion.