A spokesperson of the Himachal Pradesh Jal Shakti department informed here that the whole state has been notified for control of regulating the extraction of ground water extraction in any form with effect from 19 November 2019 and beyond this date no ground water extraction in any form is allowed without proper permission of the HP Ground- Water Authority.

The existing ground water abstraction structures for domestic irrigation, commercial and industrial purposes constructed in the entire state of Himachal Pradesh are now also required to be registered. He said that all the existing users of ground water in Himachal Pradesh are advised to submit their online applications for ‘Certificate of Registration’ through www.emerginghimachal. hp.gov.in portal of HP GroundWater Authority on or before 31st December 2020.

He added that this portal will be deactivated on 31 December 2020 and no application would be entertained after this date.

He said that appropriate action would be taker under HP Ground Water (Regulation and Control of Development and Management) Act, 2005 and rules 2007 against the users of unauthorised existing tubewells, borewells and energised handpumps, which are not registered wi th the HP GroundWater Authority Shimla.