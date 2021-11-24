Govt vying to make HP best investors’ destination in India: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said the government is committed to making HP the best investor’s destination in the country and it is through these efforts that the state has attained 7th rank in Ease of Doing Business in the country.

He made these remarks during the inauguration of 2nd unit of Sutlej Textiles and Industries Limited at Baddi in Doon assembly constituency of Solan district which had been constructed at a cost of Rs 239 crore with an employment potential of 600 people.

Thakur stated that to attract industries to the state, the first successful Global Investors’ Meet was organized in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 in which investment MoUs worth Rs 96,000 crore were signed.

“Within a month of the Global Investors’ Meet, the first ground breaking ceremony was organized in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in which an investment of about Rs 13,500 crore took place.

And to encourage more investment in Himachal, the second ground breaking ceremony would be organized soon,” he added.

The CM said that the state government had been successful in getting the approval from the Centre government on proposal of setting up a Medical Device Park of Rs 269 crore at Nalagarh.

Besides, the government had also taken up the matter of setting up a Bulk Drug Park with the Union government and expressed hope that the Park will get approval, it will have an investment potential of more than Rs 50,000 crore with employment potential of 15-20,000.

In addition, the detailed project report of the Electronic Manufacturing Zone to be set up with an investment of about Rs 150 crore had also been prepared and soon it would be sent to the Government of India for approval, he stated.

Thakur further stated that the pace of development and industrial investment was affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but under the leadership of PM Modi, the country successfully faced this challenge and inoculated more than 100 crore people with indigenous vaccine.

“India has emerged as the first country to vaccinate people with indigenous vaccine. With the cooperation of all, the first dose was administered to cent per cent eligible people in Himachal to protect them from Covid-19, while the second dose has also been administered to more than 90 per cent people,” Thakur added.