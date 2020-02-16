Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said the state government is endeavouring to make private players as partners in development and progress of Himachal Pradesh and for this, a Global Investors Meet was organised at Dharamshala.

Addressing a public meeting at Kandaghat in Solan district, Thakur said representatives of as many as 36 countries participated in this mega event which was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Himachal had succeeded in signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 96,000 crore and groundbreaking ceremony of projects worth Rs 13,500 crore was performed within a month of the Global Investors Meet.

“The Delhi World Public school is a ‘Proof of Concept’ for the success of the endeavour of the state government as MoU regarding setting up of this school was signed a year ago.

And within a year, Rs 250 crore world class school has come up at Kandaghat,” he added.

Thakur said this institution would not only provide best education facilities to about 6,000 students in coming time but also provide direct employment to over 800 people of the area and indirect employment to many others.

Apart from providing quality and world class education facilities to students of the region, this institution would go a long way in giving boost to economic activities in the area.

The Chief Minister said the manifest function of school is the transmission of cultural norms and values to new generations as the school help to mood diverse population into one society with a shared national identity and prepare future generations for their role as national builders.

“Schools act as transmitter of knowledge and academic skills like learning and reading. The school would provide facilities of international level to the students of state to excel in their lives,” he said.

He said building a world class educational institution in any state like Himachal Pradesh was indeed commendable task which the management completed in a short period of one year.

This speaks of the commitment of the school management towards providing students world class facilities.

He expressed hope that the school would succeed in achieving its objective.

“It is heartening to know that the school management has decided to provide 15 percent concession on fees to the students belonging form Kandaghat Tehsil besides reserving 60 percent of total seats for students of the state.

Although a small state, Himachal has shown way for many bigger states of the country and today, the state has emerged as role model of development not only in the field of education but also in several other fields,” he added.

Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Rajiv Saizal, Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap, MLA Col Dhani Ram Shandil, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjay Kundu were present on the occasion among others.