Govt to bear expenses of HP residents arriving from Ukraine: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh government will bear expenses of stranded persons in Ukraine for their return journey to the state and 32 persons are returning by Air India flight today, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the state assembly on Saturday.

Issuing a statement in the state assembly on the fourth day of the ongoing budget session, Thakur said the war between Ukraine and Russia was a cause of serious concern for the country as many Indian nationals were stranded in the country.

“Around 130 persons from Himachal are stranded in the war torn country as per latest information and the number may increase.

As per the latest information received from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), 15 persons will arrive at Delhi Airport at 7 pm while 17 persons will land at Mumbai Airport at 2 pm via Air India flights.

The Resident Commissioner Delhi will make arrangements for their RTPCR test and their journey back to Himachal via HRTC and HPTDC buses whose expenses will be borne by the state government,” he added.

Thakur stated that the state government was in constant touch with the Centre government and he talked with Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about the evacuation of netizens from Ukraine yesterday.

Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh had talked with the MEA Secretary today. The stranded persons were being evacuated by land routes to neighbouring countries of Poland, Hungary and Romania as airspace of Ukraine is closed for flights. They will then airlifted from these countries via Air India flights to the country, he added.