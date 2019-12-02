Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said the state government is continuously strengthening the Police department and announced that one thousand vacant police posts of constables will be filled soon.

Addressing the Himachal Pradesh Police Raising Day at The Ridge, he said police play a vital role in maintaining a peaceful and safe environment in the state and they were performing duties with responsibility while rendering valuable services.

“Himachal is the first state in the country to implement the Emergency Response Support System. The state government has equipped the police department with modern information tools to ensure better performance and improved skills,” he said.

Thakur said the state government was giving priority to women’s safety, for this purpose, Gudiya Helpline 1515 and Shakti Button Application have been launched.

He asked the Police Department to keep a strict vigil on drug abuse activities, especially amongst youth so that they do not fall prey to drug addiction.

He also announced one promotion to be given to the police employees three months before retirement.

He also announced to give a special medal to all police employees on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of HP Police.

Later, Chief Minister presented a prize to Police Mahila contingent for being best marching contingent and other participating contingents were also honoured on the occasion.

Director-General of Police SR Mardi highlighted the main activities and programmes being carried out by the police department in the State.

A colorful cultural programme was presented by the Police Jawans on the occasion. Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Industries Minister Bikram Singh, Mayor Kusum Sadret, Himfed Chairman Ganesh Dutt, Chief Secretary Shrikant Baldi, Principal Secretary to CM Sanjay Kundu were also present on the occasion.