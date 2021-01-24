The Himachal Pradesh government will carry out a ‘Swarnim Rath Yatra’ to showcase the development journey of the hill state in 50 years of statehood till block level.

The golden jubilee celebrations of HP’s statehood will begin on 25 January with a state level public function on the Ridge in Shimla, which will be addressed by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

Talking to media persons here, Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur said National Bharatiya Janata Party President, Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur will also attend the function. Former CMs, Shanta Kumar, Virbhadra Singh and Prem Kumar Dhumal will however not be able to attend the golden jubilee function for different reasons.

Thakur said a postal ticket would be released on the occasion to commemorate 50 years of statehood and a coffee book tracing the journey of development.

He said Himachal was the 18th state of India, declared on 25 January, 1971. He said since then the state has progressed in all spheres, right from road connectivity to every village, progress in education, health and other development. He said the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana has had a major role in helping the state get road connectivity till the interiors,

He said the people of Himachal and the leadership in the state share the credit for development.

He said all former chief ministers, Dr YS Parmar, Shanta Kumar, Ram Lal Thakur, Virbhadra Singh and Prem Kumar Dhumal had a great role in the development of Himachal Pradesh.

He said the state government had to celebrate the golden jubilee from 25 January, 2020 to 25 January, 2021. However due to Covid this could not be accomplished. “So we have decided to hold golden jubilee celebrations from 25 January 2021. During this period, different departments will showcase their achievements in 50 years. We will hold a function to honour the people who have brought honour to the state in any sphere at national and international level,” he said.

The chief minister said the government will also come out with a vision for next 50 years and will invite suggestions from people also for that.