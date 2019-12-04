Vice Chancellor of CSK Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University, Palampur, Professor Ashok Kumar Sarial on Wednesday appreciated the crucial role of farm women in farm production.

Addressing the women farm scientists and farmers at the ‘Women in Agriculture’ day at College of Home Science, the VC said the governments have introduced many schemes for the welfare of farmers, including farm women and they should avail benefits from such programmes for their socio-economic upliftment.

He said some progressive ladies were role models to others as they were putting extra efforts through self-help groups to supplement their family income.

Prof Sarial told that Indian culture and value system were rich and strong due to the sustained efforts of women. He advocated keeping this system intact without being influenced by western culture where families were disintegrating at a faster pace.

The Vice-Chancellor underlined the importance of quality education. He told that a large number of girls are coming forward to enroll in agricultural programmes and around 58 percent of girls constitute academic programmes in four constituent colleges in his University.

He said that in near future most of the farm officers will be ladies and it will have positive results on farming. He said that farm scientists should upgrade new age technology knowledge of rural women as it will enhance their decision making skills. Prof.Sarial advised farm ladies to be in touch with University for upgrading their skills in farm based avocations like bee-keeping, mushroom cultivation etc.

Vice-Chancellor also awarded some farm ladies of self help groups from Molichak, Kandwari, Spedu, Padhiarkhar etc. for their exceptional work. He also released a brochure of All India coordinated research project on Home Science.

Guest of Honour Dr Yash Pal Thakur, Director of Extension Education, said that it is proven fact that ladies play important role in livestock keeping, including marketing of milk and milk products. He said that ladies should come forward for attending trainings at the University and Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

Director of Research, Dinesh Kumar Vatsa, said that ladies are looking after their homes and farms with much efforts and need due recognition for their significant contributions. Such days provide platform to honour them. He said that most of the farm operations were performed by ladies.

Dean, College of Home Science, Dr.Yadwinder Singh Dhaliwal told that this day is celebrated throughout the world. He said that self help groups were being motivated to link their groups with Startups to widen their areas of operations and enhance profits. He detailed about his college activities.

Dr Jitender Kishatwaria, ICAR Emeritus Professor said that agriculture is not possible without the active role of women. She advocated nutritional security to farm ladies and children. Dr Anjali Sood and Dr Bindiya Dutt also detailed about the activities undertaken during the women in day celebrations. Some progressive farm ladies shared their success stories.