Free medicine scheme proves boon for weaker sections in HP

The Himachal Pradesh government’s free medicine scheme is proving a boon for needy and weaker sections of the society under which 885 medicines are being provided in various hospitals across the state.

A state government official said the government had started various schemes to facilitate the people of weaker sections with quality health services and free medicine scheme is one of them.

“Under this scheme, medicines are being provided free of cost to all the patients in various government health institutions.

About 1,374 medicines are being made available free of cost by the state government in all the state health institutions.

885 medicines are being made available free of cost in regional hospitals, civil hospitals, and medical colleges, 417 at primary health centers, and 72 medicines for various diseases at health sub-centre level,” he added.

He stated that under the scheme, 16,29,425 medicines have been distributed through various health institutions during the tenure of the present government so far.

By this initiative, 10,63,153 medicines have been distributed through health institutions, health camps, Anganwaris, Jan Manch, etc. from 1 April 2021 to November 2021 whereas 5,66,272 medicines have been distributed in various public health institutions across the state.

Under this scheme, an adequate budget is also being made available by the state government. So far, an amount of almost Rs 216 crore has been spent by the state government on the procurement of essential medicines, he said.

He further stated that the state government was also ensuring that free medicines are being provided to health institutions regularly, for which necessary steps are being taken.

“Procurement process has been simplified to maintain the supply chain of medicines and all 12 Chief Medical Officers, 4 Medical Superintendent, 6 Medical Colleges, 9 Regional Hospital, and 3 Zonal Hospital were authorised to procure medicines under E-aushadhi portal. Procurement orders of essential medicines were issued by the authorities on a regular basis.

Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the government has started various schemes to provide modern health facilities available for and everyone.

In addition, the people are being benefitted by specialised health facilities under schemes like Mukhyamantri Sahara Yojana and Mukhyamantri Himachal Healthcare Yojana-Himcare,” he added.