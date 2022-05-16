Four Delhi tourists killed, three injured in accident in Himachal

Four tourists from Delhi were killed while three others suffered injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Banjar area of Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.

Police said the accident took place on Sunday night when the tourists were on their way to Jalori Pass and the vehicle veered off the road near Ghiyagi in Banjar area.

But as the area was secluded, no one noticed the ill-fated vehicle which had fallen into a 200 metres deep gorge in Ghiyagi on Kullu-Aut National Highway 305.

However, the incident came into light on Monday morning when locals noticed the car that had fallen into the gorge. They informed the police after which the administration swung into action and rescued the injured.

The bodies of the deceased which includes three men and one woman had been sent to Banjar hospital for postmortem while the injured which includes two females and one male has been admitted in the hospital for further medical treatment.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation to find out the exact cause behind the accident was on.