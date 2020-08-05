In a first, as many as 14 youth of Himachal Pradesh have been certified successfully in ‘Artificial Intelligence Using Python’ course of Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN) that focuses on high-end skilling and up-skilling.

Disclosing this here on Wednesday, HPKVN Managing Director Rohan Chand Thakur said that these 14 trainees have been selected consequently to the announcement of the results of the first batch comprising of 18 trainees of ‘Artificial Intelligence Using Python’ training programme carried out by HPKVN through Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Mohali.

The trainees were selected through elaborate counselling and screening exercise by HPKV for the high-value skill training under the prestigious C-DAC, which is a premier institute of Government of India in the field of advanced computing, artificial intelligence and data analytics, he added.

“In order to provide quality skill training to the youth of Himachal Pradesh, HPKVN is collaborating with reputed institutes like C-DAC, CTR, NIFM NIFTEM ICAI etc for skill training in and outside the state. This certification from a prestigious institution like C-DAC will provide great job opportunities to these trainees,” he said, adding that HPKVN is also facilitating placement of the trained and certified trainees in collaboration with the industries.

Thakur also apprised that for selection in these training programmes through such reputed institutions, HPKVN had organized personal counselling sessions with prospective candidates, where along with their educational qualification, their aptitude, suitability for the course and socio-economic background is also assessed.