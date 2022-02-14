All educational institutions to reopen in Himachal from 17 Feb

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday gave its approval for the reopening of all the educational institutions and cinema halls from 17 February 2022, a government official said on Monday.

The official said the decision to reopen all educational institutions was taken in a Cabinet meeting held here today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state.

It decided that all gyms and cinema halls would be opened and all kinds of langars/community feasts will now be allowed.

The Cabinet also gave its consent to purchase and operationalize 50 additional ambulances under 108-National Ambulance Services for providing free transportation service to patients requiring immediate care.

The Cabinet gave its approval for the creation and filling up of 8 posts of Sub Fire Officers in the Himachal Pradesh Fire Services department on a contract basis through Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, he added.