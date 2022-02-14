Follow Us:
All educational institutions to reopen in Himachal from 17 Feb

It decided that all gyms and cinema halls would be opened and all kinds of langars/community feasts will now be allowed.

Statesman News Service | Shimla | February 14, 2022 10:01 pm

representational image(iStock photo)

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday gave its approval for the reopening of all the educational institutions and cinema halls from 17 February 2022, a government official said on Monday.

The official said the decision to reopen all educational institutions was taken in a Cabinet meeting held here today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state.

The Cabinet also gave its consent to purchase and operationalize 50 additional ambulances under 108-National Ambulance Services for providing free transportation service to patients requiring immediate care.

The Cabinet gave its approval for the creation and filling up of 8 posts of Sub Fire Officers in the Himachal Pradesh Fire Services department on a contract basis through Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, he added.

