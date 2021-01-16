The accurate weather forecast is not only vital for the farmers to protect their crops from natural calamities, it also helps in tourism development as the tourists can decide about their travel plans according to the climate.

This was stated by Union Minister for Earth Sciences, Health and Family Welfare and Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan after virtual inauguration of First Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) installed at Kufri, Shimla and at Mukteshwar, Nainital in Uttarakhand on the occasion of 146th India Meteorological Department Foundation Day.

The Union minister also virtually inaugurated Multi Mission Meteorological Data Receiving and Processing System and online version of Mausam journal.

While addressing the occasion virtually Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur thanked the Union Minister for dedicating Radar at Kufri, Shimla.

He said that two more Radars would be installed at Mandi and Dalhousie in Chamba district of the State. He said that site had already been finalized at Mandi and the site for Radar at Dalhousie would be finalized soon.

The chief minister said that at present Radar installed at Kufri is on test mode for a period of two weeks and thereafter its data would be used for forecasting purposes. He said that the range of this Radar was upto 100 kilometres in radial distance. He said that it would observe and provide the weather data of 100 kilometres in all directions, which would be used for forecasting purpose especially for short range forecast. He said that more précised area specific weather forecast and warning would be issued for particular place, for the weather phenomenon like thunderstorm, lighting, hailstorm, heavy rainfall/snowfall, gusty winds etc.

Thakur said that following basic information from DWR would be obtained reflectivity- a measure of water content in the cloud and it would give the base and height of the cloud including area of the particular cloud cell and movement and direction of the clouds. He said that this Centre would help the horticulturists and farmers of the State by providing them accurate information regarding weather.

He said that DWR Kufri would run round the clock and it is fully automatic and computerized programme based. He said that it would transmit the data in various digital format and picture form.