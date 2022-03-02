‘Don’t teach us patriotism, Cong leaders has sacrificed lives for country’

Former Himachal Pradesh Congress chief and Nadaun MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday lashed at BJP for lectures on patriotism and said the party leaders have sacrificed lives for the country so don’t teach us.

Sukhu while participating in debate on the Governor’s address on the fifth day of ongoing budget session of state assembly, said BJP leaders accuse previous Congress governments including former PM Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru for not working in the interests of the country.

“But Congress is the party which had struggled for India’s freedom and later when even a needle wasn’t manufactured, the party led governments at Centre laid the foundation of modern India.

Our leaders including Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Vidya Charan Shukl had sacrificed lives for the sake of the country so how can you lecture us on patriotism,” he added.

He stated that various mafias including liquor and mining mafias were ruling the roost and it seemed that the state government lost the willpower to reign these strictly.

He lashed the state government for not granting benefits of pay commission properly and said the government’s notification has not only confused the employees but also the legislators and government.

He called to implement 4-9-14 benefits to government employees and said Congress will implement the old pension scheme in the state as has been announced by the party led government in Rajasthan.

He also urged the state government to come out of its dreamworld and implement stricter laws to reign in various mafias.

He termed the Governor’s address as an old document with nothing new in it.