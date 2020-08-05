Miffed over sacking from the job, a disgruntled employee of a private lab based in Punjab had sent a letter alleging scam in the purchase of ventilators by Himachal Pradesh government, Director General of Police (DGP), Sanjay said on Wednesday.

Talking to media, Kundu said the accused, Shadi Lal Tickoo, a resident of Mohali in Punjab, had kept billing and other records of the lab which was used to forge the letter.

The letters alleging scam in the purchase of ventilators were sent to HP, Haryana governments and also to the Union government, he added.

He said the accused was arrested yesterday but was released on bail. Further investigations in the matter are on.