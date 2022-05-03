Dev Bhoomi Himachal closely associated with Lord Parshuram: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said Dev Bhumi was closely associated with Lord Parshuram as Renuka Lake in Sirmaur district depicts Mata Renuka, his mother.

Every year Renuka fair is held there which symbolizes union of mother and her son and Lord Parshuram, son of sage Jamadagni was the incarnation of Lord Vishnu, he said while laying foundation stone of Bhagwan Parshuram Sanskriti Bhawan at Kangra bye-pass in Kangra district at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

He felicitated the people on the occasion of Lord Parshuram Jayanti and said Lord Parshuram always fought against injustice and oppression of the weaker sections. Lord Parshuram has vast knowledge of both Sastra (ammunition) and Shastra (scriptures). ‘Parshu’ was provided to Lord Parshuram by Lord Shiva to protect the helpless and powerless and thereafter he was named Parshuram, he added.

Thakur also greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Akshay Tritya and stated that as per the Hindu mythology, it was on this occasion that the River Ganga descended on earth from heaven and the battle of Mahabarta concluded.

He announced Rs 21 lakh for construction of this Bhawan and said that the state government would provide all possible help for construction of this Bhawan.

He also urged the people to donate generously for construction of this building.