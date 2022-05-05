A desperate attempt to unite disintegrated HP unit: Jai Ram on Cong rejig

Himachal Pradesh Chief Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday took a jibe at the state unit Congress party and said the party has appointed four working presidents in a small state like Himachal in a desperate attempt to unite the completely disintegrated party.

Addressing a public meeting at Haripurdhar in the Sirmaur district, Thakur said Congress leaders were not able to digest initiatives started for people’s welfare and were issuing baseless and uncalled-for statements to mislead the people. The people of the country have completely discarded the Congress and now the people of Himachal would ensure that the BJP again comes into power, he added.

The Chief Minister lauded the Hati community of the Sirmaur for maintaining the rich cultural repository of the community and said it was indeed appreciable. He said that it was after about two years that the Maa Bhangiyani fair was being celebrated due to the corona pandemic and all this was possible due to the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he not only successfully guided the nation in this testing time. But he also motivated the scientists to develop indigenous vaccines against the virus and two free doses were provided to over 135 crore people in the country.

But it was unfortunate that the Congress leaders even opposed this initiative of the BJP government, though they were the first in getting themselves vaccinated. In addition, the party leader during the pandemic went into hibernation, whereas on the other hand, the BJP leaders not only provided face masks and other assistance to the needy, but the BJP government also strengthened the health infrastructure in the state, he stated.

Thakur further stated that almost every section of the society has benefited from welfare schemes initiated by the State Government. all eligible people above 60 years of age were getting social security pension and every eligible family had been provided free gas connection under the Ghirini Suvidha Yojna. From July month onwards zero bills would be charged from the consumers consuming 125 units of power per month. The state produces over 11,000 MW of power and it becomes the duty of a welfare government to provide free power to the needy. This decision of the state government would benefit about 11 lakh families in the state.

Besides, the state government has initiated several schemes for the empowerment of women and has decided to provide Rs 25,000 as a revolving fund to Self Help Group so that they could start their own venture. The state government also decided to provide a 50 percent concession to women in bus fares in HRTC buses, he further added.